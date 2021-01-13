As COVID-19 cases rise, Mecklenburg County health director under pressure

The directive is effective immediately and will remain in effect until Feb. 2. Harris said she would prefer not to extend it, saying the "three weeks of calm" should curb coronavirus exposure risks.

"I am pleased that people are taking it seriously," Harris said, referencing a string of school closures. "Because that is the only way we're going to make the difference that we're going to make."

The directive largely echoed a directive last week by Dr. Mandy Cohen, North Carolina's Secretary of Health, urging people to stay home as much as possible and avoid gathering with individuals outside of their households.

Coronavirus trends in Mecklenburg County have been moving in the wrong direction for weeks with hospitals trying to keep pace with record numbers.

A Thanksgiving surge is now exacerbated by Christmas and New Year's celebrations, though it's still to early to know the devastating ripple effects of gathering with friends and family.

Mecklenburg's positivity rate was 15.5% in the past week — and hospitalizations have continued to rise. Harris anticipates the new daily caseload will stay elevated through mid-February.