As COVID-19 cases rise, Mecklenburg County health director under pressure

CHARLOTTE — New coronavirus guidelines from Mecklenburg County's health director unleashed a wave of confusion this week, with private schools and colleges swiftly reverting to remote learning as they sought clarity on the latest recommendations.
The directive in part says people should use virtual options for school and work. That prompted a frantic scramble among school administrators in and around Charlotte, abruptly upending plans to gradually ease into a return to classrooms.
The directive also says that people ages 65 and older, as well as individuals considered high risk for coronavirus-related complications, should avoid leaving their homes.
The directive comes with an increased sense of urgency. A 22-year-old died from COVID-19 on Tuesday — the county's youngest coronavirus death to date.
That death was a driving factor in issuing the new directive, said Gibbie Harris, Mecklenburg County's director of public health. She added that the 22-year-old had some underlying conditions that may have led to coronavirus complications, but she declined to provide more information.
"I want to clarify this directive involves and includes the best possible public health recommendations that we can make right now based on the urgent need in our community to get this virus under control," she said.
The directive is effective immediately and will remain in effect until Feb. 2. Harris said she would prefer not to extend it, saying the "three weeks of calm" should curb coronavirus exposure risks.
"I am pleased that people are taking it seriously," Harris said, referencing a string of school closures. "Because that is the only way we're going to make the difference that we're going to make."
The directive largely echoed a directive last week by Dr. Mandy Cohen, North Carolina's Secretary of Health, urging people to stay home as much as possible and avoid gathering with individuals outside of their households.
Coronavirus trends in Mecklenburg County have been moving in the wrong direction for weeks with hospitals trying to keep pace with record numbers.
A Thanksgiving surge is now exacerbated by Christmas and New Year's celebrations, though it's still to early to know the devastating ripple effects of gathering with friends and family.
Mecklenburg's positivity rate was 15.5% in the past week — and hospitalizations have continued to rise. Harris anticipates the new daily caseload will stay elevated through mid-February.
On Jan. 3, the number of county residents hospitalized with COVID-19 daily surpassed 500 for the first time and has not dropped lower than that since then.
Also, the two-week average of daily hospitalizations is at its highest point since the beginning of the pandemic in March.
"Unfortunately, we've seen just exponential growth over the last couple of months in Mecklenburg County," Harris said. "That is the thing that continues to concern us the most. We can't continue to maintain at this level, much less continue to see our numbers go up."