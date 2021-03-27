As COVID-19 vaccine arrives at meat, poultry plants in N.C., challenges remain to help workers

North Carolina's cases represent roughly 21% of the 22,000 recorded cases linked to meat packing plants nationwide, according to the United Food and Commercial Workers International union.

As the virus began to spread across America's processing plants last spring, former President Donald Trump ordered them to accelerate production under the Defense Production Act. Some plants neglected to enforce safety measures like social distancing and masks, The N&O reported previously.

Nathan Wilkins, who works at the Pilgrim's Pride poultry plant in Sanford, was one of those workers who got COVID-19. A father of three, his infection put his family at risk while he dealt with a strong case of the virus at home, missing two weeks of work in the process.

"We're essential workers so we really have to go to work," Wilkins, 42, said. "(Pilgrim's) pretty much doing as much as they can so they can keep their employees safe, so they can come and make money for them."

Pilgrim's Pride is majority owned by JBS USA, the largest beef and pork producer in the world. Now, JBS USA is paying their workers $100 to get vaccinated, in addition to taking them to clinics and paying them for the time spent getting it, the company said recently.