As expected, another voter challenge questions Cawthorn's candidacy

The voters allege that Cawthorn was disqualified from running because he fails to comply with a portion of a post-Civil War amendment to the Constitution pertaining to insurrections, citing his involvement in the rally that preceded the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021. Cawthorn has said he’s never engaged in insurrection against the U.S., and has sued to overturn the state’s challenge process as unconstitutional.

A close ally of former President Donald Trump, Cawthorn has said the previous effort to disqualify him was part of an organized effort to go after Trump’s biggest supporters in Congress.

Free Speech for People has said similar candidacy challenges would be filed against members of Congress in other states associated with the Jan. 6 violence.

“While a handful of political activists spend their time trying to disenfranchise the voters of NC-11, Congressman Cawthorn is in Washington fulfilling his promise to fight for the patriots of western North Carolina,” Cawthorn spokesman Luke Ball said Wednesday in an email.