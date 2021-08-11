As leaders debate mandatory vaccines, UNC has first COVID-19 outbreak

CHAPEL HILL — UNC-Chapel Hill announced its first cluster of COVID-19 cases for the fall semester Wednesday, just as campus leaders, faculty, staff and students discussed their concerns about semester plans and a lack of a campus vaccine mandate.

The six cases are related to an event in the Eshelman School of Pharmacy. The report’s timing couldn’t be worse — about a week before in-person classes will begin.

News of the outbreak reinforced the feelings of many who say the university should require COVID-19 vaccines for all students and employees.

“If we’re not going to require the vaccine then we shouldn’t have a full reopening with dorms at maximum capacity and classes in-person,” professor Seth Noar said.

He said that UNC-CH, as a leading public research university, isn’t following the science or the research on this issue. Noar also said the mandate would be a nudge for those who are hesitant to get vaccinated.

“I think we’re letting the anti-vaccine crowd win this conversation,” Noar said. “I’m just disappointed that we’re not doing the right thing.”