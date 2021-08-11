As leaders debate mandatory vaccines, UNC has first COVID-19 outbreak

CHAPEL HILL — UNC-Chapel Hill announced its first cluster of COVID-19 cases for the fall semester Wednesday, just as campus leaders, faculty, staff and students discussed their concerns about semester plans and a lack of a campus vaccine mandate.
The six cases are related to an event in the Eshelman School of Pharmacy. The report’s timing couldn’t be worse — about a week before in-person classes will begin.
News of the outbreak reinforced the feelings of many who say the university should require COVID-19 vaccines for all students and employees.
“If we’re not going to require the vaccine then we shouldn’t have a full reopening with dorms at maximum capacity and classes in-person,” professor Seth Noar said.
He said that UNC-CH, as a leading public research university, isn’t following the science or the research on this issue. Noar also said the mandate would be a nudge for those who are hesitant to get vaccinated.
“I think we’re letting the anti-vaccine crowd win this conversation,” Noar said. “I’m just disappointed that we’re not doing the right thing.”
On Wednesday, Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz said officials know there will be positive cases on campus, including some breakthrough cases of people who are fully vaccinated. But, he said, experts think the university can navigate the spread of the virus and maintain in-person operations thanks to vaccination rates and mandatory weekly testing for those who are not vaccinated.
While it’s not currently in place, Guskiewicz said he and Provost Bob Blouin support a vaccine mandate.
“I’m going to continue to advocate where I can, when I can,” Guskiewicz said.
He added that the UNC System office is talking to chancellors about what they can and cannot do at this point. Chancellors were told they don’t have the authority to mandate vaccines, Guskiewicz said, but that could change.
The UNC System has cited a “lack of clear legal authority” in the matter and advised the campuses that only the North Carolina Commission for Public Health may mandate immunizations for college students.
However, private universities in North Carolina, including Duke University, Shaw University and Elon University are requiring students to be vaccinated.
According to UNC-CH officials, 84% of students who will be living on campus this semester have attested that they are vaccinated.
About 3,200 have not yet attested to being vaccinated, and they will be required to be tested weekly.
About 64% of staff and 92% of faculty reported being fully vaccinated, and those numbers are climbing daily, Guskiewicz said.
Still, some faculty say they would feel more at ease if vaccines were mandated.
“I do not feel safe,” law professor Thomas Kelley said.
He’s vaccinated but knows that’s not going to prevent him from being exposed to COVID-19 when he starts teaching in person next week. He’s mostly concerned about breakthrough cases.
“I still don’t understand why we don’t have a mandatory vaccination policy,” Kelley said. “I’ve heard legal arguments, but none that are convincing.”
Professor Sharon Holland also said she’s hearing from faculty that a mandate would provide an “extra edge of safety.”
The experts did change math professor Richard McLaughlin’s mind on the vaccine mandate. He said he became convinced that it wouldn’t make a huge difference in terms of safety, considering the reported vaccination rates and mask protocols.
“I feel like the data the experts provided us put me at ease,” McLaughlin said. “I have to hope students, faculty and staff will be honest in reporting.”
Still, students aren’t so confident.
Neal Swamy, president of the Graduate and Professional Student Federation, said the university’s ability to capture the true vaccination rate is limited, even with the audit process. And fully vaccinated individuals can acquire and spread the infection to those who are more vulnerable, which makes him uncomfortable.
“I would feel far safer knowing that my risk of having an infection is as low as possible,” Swamy said. “And I don’t think we’re in that place right now.”
For Ethan Phillips, who represents the undergraduate student body, the vaccine mandate would relieve a lot of the anxiety students feel coming into the fall semester.
“I’ve heard from many of my peers just how stressful it is going into a reopening that feels very similar to what we’ve tried in the past without a vaccine mandate in place,” Phillips said.