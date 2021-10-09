As N.C. redistricting starts — again — there's caution, concern on both sides

“We are operating on a tight timeline,” said Republican Rep. Destin Hall, who chairs the House redistricting committee. “That’s going to be our goal, to get these things done by the end of the month.”

And since both the House and Senate have to pass their own proposed maps and then come to an agreement on which version to use, leaders in both chambers have said they want to finish their initial maps in the next week or two.

One thing that won’t be standing in the way is the Democrats.

They can participate in the redistricting process, and Republicans might choose to listen to them, but Democrats have very little leverage since the state constitution forbids the governor from vetoing any redistricting plans.

Democrats have already tried protesting the GOP plan not to consider racial data, saying that will make the maps inherently unconstitutional. But legislative leaders were unconvinced and went ahead with their plans not to use either racial or political data. Republicans said it’s unnecessary to consider race since they don’t believe there needs to be any majority-minority districts.