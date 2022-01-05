As NC redistricting trial winds down, surprising revelation is made

Hall, a Caldwell County Republican, downplayed the significance of the maps he said he received from aide Dylan Reel, who recently left Hall's office for the private sector, to speed up a difficult mapmaking process.

Hall described as having received about four maps containing regions of the state that provided a “heads up about where cities and towns and population centers were. This was not something I sought out to copy.”

Minimizing the number of municipalities that were split was a leading goal of Republican mapmakers.

Hall said he looked at each map for a “matter of seconds” as he went into the mapmaking committee space but said they had very little influence on his decisions: “I went in it and drew the maps that I wanted to draw in the room.”

Hall’s testimony came before the third and final day of testimony concluded in the fast-moving trial before a panel of three trial judges.

Closing arguments will be held this morning, after which the judges are supposed to come up with a ruling by next week.

Any decision is likely to be appealed.