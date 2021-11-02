As the state and Colonial Pipeline spar, a gas mess has become a legal one

RALEIGH — The state's environmental agency announced Tuesday it has filed a lawsuit seeking to force Colonial Pipeline to meet obligations resulting from a gasoline spill that was found to be far worse than the company initially reported.

In a news release, the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality said it filed the 29-page lawsuit in Mecklenburg County Superior Court on Monday to motivate Colonial “to meet their obligations as the responsible party in the state’s largest gasoline spill.”

“Colonial has failed to provide DEQ with essential information required for the appropriate remediation at the site,” the news release said.

The lawsuit calls on Colonial take a number of steps, including the removal, treatment or control of any contaminants that have the potential to pollute groundwater. Colonial also must provide the department with a current, revised estimate of the volume of petroleum released, the lawsuit said.

In a statement, the Houston-based company said it is reviewing the lawsuit.

“We are committed to working with (the state) to address the matters identified and will remain on site for as long as it takes to restore the surrounding environment,” the statement said.