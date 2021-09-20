As Union County adults argue about COVID-19 rules, 'us kids' are speaking out

MONROE — Amid a standoff between local and state health officials and Union County school board members over COVID-19 safety rules, students are chiming in.
A 16-year-old student started a petition shortly after the school board voted last week to stop COVID-19 contact tracing in schools and do away with most mandatory quarantining.
Union County Public Schools does not have a mask mandate, although masks are required on buses due to a federal CDC order.
On Monday, Union County's school board voted to modify the district's quarantine protocols to comply with state law and let the county health department lead contact tracing efforts.
Still, that's not enough for parents who have long been incensed by the recent decisions to scale back recommended best practices. Others in the county have fought hard to maintain the district’s status as one of the few school systems in North Carolina keeping masks optional.
“Student voices should be heard in this conversation about contact tracing and masks because ultimately, whatever decision the adults make, affect us kids,” said Sydney, a junior in a Union County Public high school. Her parents have asked the Observer to withhold her last name, saying they fear retribution. “Students have a right to a safe learning environment, and letting students expose other students to COVID-19 easily is not safe at all. I believe more students should be speaking up about this issue.”
The petition, which calls for the school board to bring back contact tracing and require masks, had drawn more than 2,800 signatures as of last Friday, with many expressing outrage over the lack of protection against COVID-19 at schools and some saying: “No one should be afraid for their health at school.”
Instead of requiring a proactive quarantine among students and staff after a known COVID-19 exposure, Union County schools now only makes sure students stay home if they are showing symptoms or have themselves tested positive. If wider isolation or quarantine orders are warranted, school board officials say the local health department will have to take the lead.
School board members contend it’s not within a district’s scope to contact trace or quarantine students — it’s the local health department’s job.
Meanwhile, Union County had the third highest number of COVID-19 cases in the state for children under 18 for the week ending Sept 11.
That’s led Sydney, who is vaccinated, to write in her petition: “I am scared to go to school.”
“I haven’t gotten COVID and haven’t had to quarantine, and I wear a mask all day except when I’m eating and try to social distance as much as I can,” Sydney said. “It’s impossible to social distance in the hallways during transition periods and dismissal, though.
“This cause is important to me because I want to be safe in school. I also want my family and friends to be safe, and my classmates and peers, too.”
Sydney sent emails to school board members and a few replied, thanking her and explaining the board’s position.
“My hope from starting this petition is that Gov. Roy Cooper steps in and puts a statewide mask mandate for students in K-12 public schools into place,” Sydney said. “If Gov. Cooper listens and understands the struggle that (district) students are going through right now to stay healthy, I think he’ll put in a mask mandate.”
Angel Martin, who has a junior at Marvin Ridge High School, backed the board’s decision. She believes school nurses are overworked and that kids need to be in school.
Martin said she watches the trends every day, and said the perceived battle of adults stems from the state level.
“As much as they say they’re following the science ... it’s more of a political stance.” Martin said. “It infuriates me."