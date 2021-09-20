As Union County adults argue about COVID-19 rules, 'us kids' are speaking out

The petition, which calls for the school board to bring back contact tracing and require masks, had drawn more than 2,800 signatures as of last Friday, with many expressing outrage over the lack of protection against COVID-19 at schools and some saying: “No one should be afraid for their health at school.”

Instead of requiring a proactive quarantine among students and staff after a known COVID-19 exposure, Union County schools now only makes sure students stay home if they are showing symptoms or have themselves tested positive. If wider isolation or quarantine orders are warranted, school board officials say the local health department will have to take the lead.

School board members contend it’s not within a district’s scope to contact trace or quarantine students — it’s the local health department’s job.

Meanwhile, Union County had the third highest number of COVID-19 cases in the state for children under 18 for the week ending Sept 11.

That’s led Sydney, who is vaccinated, to write in her petition: “I am scared to go to school.”