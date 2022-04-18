As US Senate campaign hits home stretch, McCrory, Budd still close in fundraising

RALEIGH — The political fundraising of Republican U.S. Senate candidates Pat McCrory and Ted Budd remained neck-and-neck entering the final full month before the May 17 primary.

With the impending retirement of GOP Sen. Richard Burr, the seat has been hotly contested by both major parties attempting to make a power play.

Campaign finance reports for the first quarter show McCrory, the former governor, and current U.S. House member Budd collecting essentially the same level of contributions.

But Budd is separately benefiting from a political action committee that has already spent several million dollars on ads and mailers attacking McCrory. Budd also has received former President Donald Trump’s endorsement.

Looking at candidate fundraising, however, McCrory had a slight advantage over Budd, according to reports that were due last Friday with the Federal Election Commission. McCrory reported having more cash in his campaign coffers entering April — $2.2 million compared to $1.9 million for Budd.

Since early 2021 — before either candidate had entered the race — Budd has raised slightly more overall, campaign reports show. The congressman from Advance has raised $4.2 million compared to $4.1 million for McCrory. Budd's overall total contains $275,000 that he loaned his campaign.

Club for Growth Action, whose parent organization has endorsed Budd, plans to spend $14 million on the North Carolina primary. An FEC filing by the super PAC said it had already incurred $4.7 million in independent expenditures in the race through February. The super PAC and Budd's campaign are barred from coordinating activities.

McCrory has accused the Washington-based Club for Growth of essentially buying support for Budd. The ex-governor and other primary rivals have also criticized Budd for declining so far to participate in televised debates.

Carolina Senate Fund, a super PAC supporting McCrory, reported last week that it had collected $478,500 in the first quarter and had $752,000 entering April. In a separate filing, the organization said it had spent $117,000 on campaign mailers.

Among other Republican Senate hopefuls, former Rep. Mark Walker's campaign totals remain well behind those of Budd and McCrory. He was also outraised in the first quarter by first-time political candidate Marjorie Eastman of Cary, campaign reports show.

Walker reported collecting $105,000 in the first quarter and had $509,000 in cash available.

Eastman, a combat veteran, raised $372,000 — of which $160,000 was from a personal loan — and had $441,000 in cash on hand.

The four candidates are among 14 seeking the GOP nomination. The top vote-getter must receive more than 30% of the vote to avoid a late July runoff with the second-place finisher.

Former state Supreme Court Chief Justice Cheri Beasley — the frontrunner for the Democratic nomination in an 11-candidate field — raised $3.6 million in the first quarter and had $5.1 million on hand entering April, according to her FEC report. Beasley’s campaign had announced those totals earlier in the month, showing she is the most prolific fundraiser in the field to date.