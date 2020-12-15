Astronaut from NC headed back to International Space Station for 6-month mission in 2021

'I fell in love with Earth again'

Marshburn's hometown of Statesville threw a welcome home party after his last trip to the ISS ended in 2013. Mayor Costi Kutteh called Marshburn "the most important Statesvillian in the history of the city."

He told the crowd how the six astronauts aboard the station worked 13-hour days conducting 130 experiments at any one time. The astronauts, he said, had to exercise 2 1/2 hours a day because in space "you turn into a jellyfish."

Marshburn also performed an unplanned 5 1/2-hour spacewalk to fix an ammonia leak outside the space station.

He told the crowd how beautiful Earth looked, most especially his native Piedmont, of which he caught 15-second glimpses while encircling the Earth.

"I fell in love with Earth again," he told the crowd.

Another astronaut from NC

Marshburn is one of two U.S. astronauts with North Carolina ties to head to the International Space Station.