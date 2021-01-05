At holiday parties around the state, many N.C. Republicans disregarded safety rules

RALEIGH — North Carolina's Republicans continued in December to defy the governor's order as well as public health recommendations by gathering without masks at a large holiday party featuring new GOP Congressman Madison Cawthorn.
A Dec. 18 party in Carthage, hosted by the N.C. Federation of Young Republicans, was similar to the GOP's other gatherings that month. People in attendance did not wear masks, shared microphones, shook hands and posed for photos with their arms around one another.
Those are practices health officials discourage as the coronavirus pandemic surges to new highs.
Tim Wigginton, spokesman for the North Carolina Republican Party, did not respond to two voicemails from The News & Observer to allow the newspaper to ask about the Republicans' Christmas parties.
Cawthorn, who had not been sworn in yet when he attended the party, and Catherine Whiteford, the event's organizer, also didn't respond to voicemails seeking comment.
State Treasurer Dale Folwell attended a similar event on Dec. 5, but said he wore a mask except while giving a speech.
Early into the pandemic, Folwell was hospitalized with the virus but has since recovered. He said he is "about the mask" but added he's not sure it's fair to say other Republicans are not.
The Dec. 5 event, held at a venue called Coley Hall at the Liberty in Surry County, prompted Gov. Roy Cooper's office to call on North Carolina's leaders to set an example.
"Elected officials who care about our overwhelmed health workers and the lives of our most vulnerable people will cancel parties and mask up during a critical time of record-high cases and hospitalizations," said Dory MacMillan, Cooper's press secretary. "Leaders from all political stripes should come together and set the right examples."
That didn't stop the soldout Dec. 18 party from taking place. Keynote speakers at the event included Cawthorn and state GOP Chairman Michael Whatley. Outgoing U.S. Rep. Mark Walker and state Rep. James Boles, a Southern Pines Republican, joined Folwell as special guests.
As cases rose in mid-November, Cooper issued an executive order that limited the number of people who could gather indoors to 10, and with limited exceptions, everyone at an indoor event must wear masks.
Few photos in the event album show people complying with the mask mandate. Those who wore masks also were photographed throughout the event without masks.
The party, held at a restaurant in Carthage, was lucrative for the Young Republicans. Whiteford documented the event on her own social media pages and said that the Christmas party resulted in $14,000 for the organization.
The Dec. 5 Christmas party in Surry County also was a fundraiser, but people in attendance at the Dec. 18 event seemed unaware of a warning from the venue owner that the chef from that event had been hospitalized.
Cicely McCulloch, the owner of Coley Hall, said she believed the chef contracted the virus after the GOP function when he attended a family gathering. Still, she said told the GOP event organizers of his hospitalization.
"I did call the GOP and spoke with the person in charge of the function," McCulloch said.