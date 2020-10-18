Biden criticizes Trump on leadership, health care

While COVID-19 cases dropped on Saturday, the state's health department reported an increase on Sunday.

"The president has known how bad this virus would be since January and he hid it from you," Biden said. "His excuse is that he didn't want Americans to panic. Americans don't panic. Donald Trump panics."

The Trump Victory campaign put out a statement criticizing Biden for his "last-minute" visit to the swing state. Trump and his campaign have been a frequent presence in the state, while Biden has personally made only a few visits.

"With more than nine million direct voter contacts in North Carolina alone, Trump Victory's permanent, data-driven ground game cannot be matched by Joe Biden's anemic efforts in the Tar Heel State," said Trump Victory spokesman Gates McGavick.

Biden also criticized Trump and other Republicans for trying to get rid of the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, which President Barack Obama championed when Biden served as vice president. Biden said he would not only continue the program but build upon it.

He also emphasized the importance of Medicaid expansion during the COVID-19 expansion. "Look, your governor has been working hard to expand Medicaid but its been blocked by the Republican legislature," Biden said.