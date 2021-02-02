At Wells Fargo, anxiety's up and morale's down as layoffs come drip by drip

CHARLOTTE — Day-by-day, new memos arrive "announcing changes." The changes sometimes reorganize a team. Some announce that certain employees will be "seeking new opportunities."

Across the behemoth workforce of Wells Fargo, CEO Charlie Scharf's drive to cut $10 billion in expenses at the bank often criticized for its bloat and inefficiency has set off anxiety and panic among its workforce. Many at the bank feel they are in the dark about what's going on.

How many people will be laid off? They don't know, and the bank won't say. There is no firm timetable for the layoffs, but the bank says $3.7 billion in cuts will come in 2021.

Are you in jeopardy if you work in San Francisco? New York? Charlotte? Hard to tell.

These are natural questions most employees ask when confronted with coming layoffs. Yet, the way that Wells Fargo is going about its cost-cutting drive, without firm targets, is making things worse, some workers say.

"We completely understand and empathize with the uncertainty that it creates and understand that it impacts morale," Scharf said in an October internal webcast obtained by the Observer. "The last thing that I want to do is create uncertainty for someone who has given so much to this company."