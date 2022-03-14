Audit: $438M in benefits was slow to reach North Carolina workers

In all, $11.6 billion in unemployment benefits were issued during the 15-month period reviewed. Coronavirus lockdowns began in March 2020. Despite the “unprecedented" rise in benefit claims during the pandemic, the division wasn't “prepared for economic downturns that will inevitably occur,” auditors wrote.

The division did not have a plan or risk assessment that evaluated and addressed what a sudden economic downturn would require, according to the audit. While the agency entered into $261 million in contracts to handle the extended surge — nearly all of it going to build up a third-party call center to handle claims questions — monitoring and oversight of the contractors' work was limited and needs to be improved for future contracts, auditors wrote.

To meet the federal government's timeliness standard, at least 87% of first benefit payments must be made within 14 or 21 days.

North Carolina struggled before the pandemic with meeting this standard, failing to reach it annually since 2012 under both Democratic and Republican administrations. And North Carolina's percentage consistently has fallen below the national average during that stretch.