Audit: $438M in benefits was slow to reach North Carolina workers

RALEIGH — North Carolina's unemployment benefits office failed to distribute $438 million in initial payments in a timely manner for displaced workers in 2020 and early 2021, state auditors said Monday. The audit, which scrutinized the agency's work during the pandemic, partly blamed the claims process and poor monitoring for the delays.
It's well-known that the Division of Employment Security struggled in 2020 to get payments out the door. The division saw a record number of applicants for traditional unemployment programs and those created by the federal and state government during lockdowns and subsequent business contractions.
State Auditor Beth Wood's office found only 60% of the 3.6 million initial payments across eight programs valued at $1.2 billion were sent within the federal government's standards for timeliness. And only 32% of the first payments were issued within 30 days, the report said.
The delays came amid reports of “unemployed individuals who depleted their savings, went into debt and were unable to pay their daily living expenses,” the audit said. The delays contributed to Gov. Roy Cooper replacing the division’s chief. Program complaints have generally decreased as benefit logjams were loosened, temporary programs expired and applicants fell as the economy recovered.
In all, $11.6 billion in unemployment benefits were issued during the 15-month period reviewed. Coronavirus lockdowns began in March 2020. Despite the “unprecedented" rise in benefit claims during the pandemic, the division wasn't “prepared for economic downturns that will inevitably occur,” auditors wrote.
The division did not have a plan or risk assessment that evaluated and addressed what a sudden economic downturn would require, according to the audit. While the agency entered into $261 million in contracts to handle the extended surge — nearly all of it going to build up a third-party call center to handle claims questions — monitoring and oversight of the contractors' work was limited and needs to be improved for future contracts, auditors wrote.
To meet the federal government's timeliness standard, at least 87% of first benefit payments must be made within 14 or 21 days.
North Carolina struggled before the pandemic with meeting this standard, failing to reach it annually since 2012 under both Democratic and Republican administrations. And North Carolina's percentage consistently has fallen below the national average during that stretch.
In a formal response attached to the audit, Commerce Secretary Machelle Sanders, whose department oversees the Division of Employment Security, agreed with the audit's finding and said that the agency was attempting to carry out recommendations.
Sanders' response said several external factors contributed to the delays beyond the increase in claims. They included the need for additional benefit fraud prevention measures, longer waits to receive data from places like the Social Security Administration to process claims and required training, system alterations and U.S. Labor Department guidance for new benefit programs.