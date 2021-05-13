Audit: Administrators fell short overseeing how $3B in pandemic aid was used

RALEIGH — Gov. Roy Cooper’s administration failed to thoroughly monitor how $3.1 billion in federal coronavirus relief funds it oversaw last year were being used, increasing the risk for misuse, a state audit said Thursday.

The report from State Auditor Beth Wood’s office focuses on federal funds that the state received toward COVID-19 aid in spring 2020. The legislature proceeded to pass laws directing how $3.6 billion should be given to state agencies, education, local governments, hospitals and nonprofits for a host of medical, economic and recovery needs.

The Office of State Budget and Management and a new temporary state Pandemic Recovery Office were charged with carrying out the laws, reporting how money was being used and ensuring that the spending followed U.S. Treasury Department rules.

But auditors determined that the Pandemic Recovery Office failed to design procedures to ensure the money was being spent the way the legislature required. The audit says it performed “limited monitoring” of the funds by failing to independently verify the monthly expenditure reports filed by recipients until November, when the majority of funds were already spent.