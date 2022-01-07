 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Authorities issue Amber Alert for child missing from Jacksonville, NC
Authorities issue Amber Alert for child missing from Jacksonville, NC

Amari Gabriel Christiansen

 Provided
JACKSONVILLE — Authorities are asking the public's help in locating a missing 6-year-old boy.
 
The Jacksonville Police Department is searching for Amari Gabriel Christiansen, who is described as 4 feet tall and weighing about 80 pounds, according to an Amber Alert issued early Friday.

He has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black long-sleeve shirt with a "game on" design, blue sweatpants with sharks, navy blue jacket, and black sneakers. He should have a Power Rangers backpack and a lunch box with Minecraft or Paw Patrol on it.
 
Police ask anyone with information to call the Jacksonville Police Department immediately at 910-938-7585, or call 911 or *HP.
