Baby's skeletal remains found inside wall of SC home during renovation
A baby's skeletal remains were found inside the wall of a South Carolina home, prompting an investigation, officials said.

The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office said it's investigating after receiving a call about human remains on Saturday. The discovery was made in Pacolet, a town roughly 10 miles southeast of Spartanburg, according to a news release.

Coroner Rusty Clevenger said a home was being renovated when someone stumbled upon the remains, WSPA reported.

Officials said the case is under investigation, and the skeletal remains are going to a forensic anthropologist.

"Based on our limited information, it is believed the remains have been concealed for a long period of time," Clevenger said in the news release.

