'Back in the red zone': N.C.'s COVID-19 numbers are up as concern grows

Cohen said the new cases mostly are among children and young adults, who are less vaccinated than older populations.

Hospitalizations due to the virus — 1,575 — are at their highest since October as the state was coming down from its summer surge of the delta variant.

Among those hospitalized, 439 are in intensive care units — also the highest since October.

As he has done repeatedly since the pandemic began, Gov. Roy Cooper on Tuesday encouraged state residents to get vaccinated. He added that vaccinations, rather than mandates, would be the state's priority.

As of Tuesday, 69% of all adults in North Carolina are fully vaccinated — a number that's been hard-fought to achieve.

"Right now, the vaccines are where we need to concentrate," Cooper said.

Anyone in North Carolina 16 or older is eligible for boosters from each vaccine manufacturer, and nearly 2 million have received shots as of Tuesday.

Complicating matters, North Carolina is now one of 29 states where the COVID-19 omicron variant has been detected — barely a week after it was first discovered on American soil.