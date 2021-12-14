'Back in the red zone': N.C.'s COVID-19 numbers are up as concern grows

RALEIGH — State officials urged caution Tuesday going into the holiday season as COVID-19 numbers have risen in recent weeks.
The warning came as the U.S. death toll from the coronavirus has eclipsed 800,000 — the highest of any country. Health experts think it's plausible for that number to reach a million.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, North Carolina's Secretary of Health, said that transmission of the virus has vastly increased. So much so that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has designated all counties in North Carolina — excluding just four in the eastern part of the state — with the most severe level of transmission.
"We're back in the red zone," Cohen said.
One year after the first vaccine doses were administered in North Carolina, the state, much like the rest of the country, has seen an ebb and flow of coronavirus cases. Going into the Thanksgiving holidays, infections and hospitalizations had been dropping for weeks.
Now, that's changed once again. Pretty much everything is surging. Infections. Hospitalizations. ICU patients.
While the new omicron variant is foremost on the minds of many, it's the delta strain that's bringing about the upswing.
Cohen said the new cases mostly are among children and young adults, who are less vaccinated than older populations.
Hospitalizations due to the virus — 1,575 — are at their highest since October as the state was coming down from its summer surge of the delta variant.
Among those hospitalized, 439 are in intensive care units — also the highest since October.
As he has done repeatedly since the pandemic began, Gov. Roy Cooper on Tuesday encouraged state residents to get vaccinated. He added that vaccinations, rather than mandates, would be the state's priority.
As of Tuesday, 69% of all adults in North Carolina are fully vaccinated — a number that's been hard-fought to achieve.
"Right now, the vaccines are where we need to concentrate," Cooper said.
Anyone in North Carolina 16 or older is eligible for boosters from each vaccine manufacturer, and nearly 2 million have received shots as of Tuesday.
Complicating matters, North Carolina is now one of 29 states where the COVID-19 omicron variant has been detected — barely a week after it was first discovered on American soil.
The latest numbers from the CDC reaffirm just how quickly the coronavirus can spread from person to person — and country to country.
Mecklenburg County health officials first reported the presence of the omicron variant late last week, noting that the positive test came from a UNC-Charlotte student and had been discovered through the university.
UNC-Charlotte wrote on Twitter that the student “traveled out of state during the Thanksgiving break and has subsequently recovered.” The student was isolated and exposure was limited to one known contact.
State health officials believe the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will prove effective in reducing risk of severe illness and death from all variants, including omicron.
"We have the tools to beat back this pandemic," Cohen said.