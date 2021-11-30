Back to the future: Judge won't order restart on N.C. redistricting

They cited in large part the legislators’ refusal to consider data such as the percentage of Black voting-age population in a region or to evaluate the presence of racially polarized voting in the state while drawing maps.

Common Cause provided evidence that “voters of color were going to be denied their ability to elect candidates of choice, and the legislative defendants ignored it just like that,” plaintiffs' attorney Hilary Harris Klein told Shirley. “So here in this case, the process matters, and this case shows why.”

Shirley said the state House and Senate maps, enacted by voters in the first week of November, are presumed to be constitutional, and pointed out the lawsuit doesn’t challenge the actual boundaries that were approved.

Instead, the plaintiffs are “essentially asking this court to undo what has already been done,” Shirley said in rejecting requests to send lawmakers back to the drawing board and to delay the primary until May.

Still, the judge questioned how lawmakers could ensure they drew legislative districts that comply with the Voting Rights Act without examining racial demographic data before the maps are completed.