Bald eagles in N.C. are fighting for survival — from lead poisoning

RALEIGH — When a rescued bald eagle was brought to the American Wildlife Refuge in Raleigh — dazed and unable to fly — he was given about a 20% chance of survival.
After being diagnosed for lead poisoning and starting to receive treatment, that chance is now around 55%, said Steve Stone, the director of animal care at the refuge.
Four days after his rescue, Stone said the eagle can’t do much more than stand up or lay down, and doesn’t respond to touch. But that’s still progress.
“This is obviously a very determined bird because he’s alive,” Stone said. “That is pretty amazing.”
A Raleigh police officer was responding to a call about the male eagle Friday and found the bird about 15 feet from an exit ramp. The officer wrapped him in a blanket and took him to an emergency animal hospital.
The eagle was transferred to the refuge, where he was diagnosed with lead poisoning.
He’s now called Airie, and Stone said his chances of a full recovery remain uncertain. Questions persist about whether he will survive the initial lead poisoning and whether he will ever be able to return to the wild.
The treatment is helping. Tuesday marked the first day Airie was able to eat the food placed before him without assistance. The eagle had been starving to death when he was rescued.
“Even though he’s still alive, it’s touch and go,” Stone said. “Every single thing he does is a good thing because it means he’s still alive.”
Airie most likely consumed the lead that made its way into his blood, Stone said. The refuge has treated four other bald eagles for lead poisoning in the past year.
As a bird of prey, eagles usually encounter lead in the animal remains left by hunters and fishermen. They’re often laced with the lead that splinters when a lead bullet hits the animal.
The American Eagle Foundation reports that lead poisoning is “a leading concern” for many bird species with millions affected annually.
The effects of lead poisoning can be fatal and can cause loss of balance, tremors and an impaired ability to fly, according to the foundation.
The refuge has been treating Airie with a medication that reacts with the lead in his blood to turn it into something harmless. But too much of the medication can also be dangerous, Stone said.
It’s “a poison to kill another poison,” he said, comparing it to chemotherapy treatments for cancer patients.
Still, he said he has seen birds with less lead content than Airie who couldn’t even stand up.
Stone expects Airie’s recovery to take months, and it will take time to identify whether he has suffered permanent brain damage. If he does have permanent damage, which could prevent him from ever returning to the wild, Stone said his future is “pretty grim.”
His future will be determined by the U.S. Department of Interior, which manages wildlife refuges. Under current laws, there are few facilities with enough funding to adequately house bald eagles for a long period of time.
“Right now, there are eagles that are hurt that are waiting for somebody to have enough space in their area,” he said. “When we get an eagle that has a broken wing and will never be able to fly again, the federal government tells us we have to euthanize it.”
In 2017, then-U.S. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke overturned an Obama administration ban on their use when hunting and fishing on federal lands and waters.
For years, conservation groups have advocated for a ban on lead ammunition and fishing tackles — legal changes that they say would prevent other birds from suffering like Airie.
Until the law changes, Stone says “this has pretty much become the routine.”