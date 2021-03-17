Bald eagles in N.C. are fighting for survival — from lead poisoning

“Even though he’s still alive, it’s touch and go,” Stone said. “Every single thing he does is a good thing because it means he’s still alive.”

Airie most likely consumed the lead that made its way into his blood, Stone said. The refuge has treated four other bald eagles for lead poisoning in the past year.

As a bird of prey, eagles usually encounter lead in the animal remains left by hunters and fishermen. They’re often laced with the lead that splinters when a lead bullet hits the animal.

The American Eagle Foundation reports that lead poisoning is “a leading concern” for many bird species with millions affected annually.

The effects of lead poisoning can be fatal and can cause loss of balance, tremors and an impaired ability to fly, according to the foundation.

The refuge has been treating Airie with a medication that reacts with the lead in his blood to turn it into something harmless. But too much of the medication can also be dangerous, Stone said.

It’s “a poison to kill another poison,” he said, comparing it to chemotherapy treatments for cancer patients.

Still, he said he has seen birds with less lead content than Airie who couldn’t even stand up.