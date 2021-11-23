Bald Head islanders come together, did 'whatever was necessary,' in face of fire

BALD HEAD ISLAND — Jules Showalter knew there was no time to relax.
When Showalter, who owns Jules Salty Grub and Pub, received a text about a fire, she did what came natural: sprung into action.
Last weekend's blaze broke out just before 8 p.m., and within half an hour Showalter was sending off a flurry of texts and Facebook messages trying to coordinate the response.
After finding out what was needed from people on the ground, Showalter's staff raced to help out firefighters.
"I immediately texted my general manager," Showalter said. "I said, 'Get everybody in the kitchen and anyone in the restaurant that's big to go down and help them hold hoses.'"
Showalter said as more emergency personnel were ferried in, her general manager and several others shuttled them to the blaze in golf carts — a preferred mode of transportation around the small island. As firefighters relieved the restaurant staff, they went back to work cooking throughout the night to feed first responders.
"Everybody just did whatever they needed to do to take care of those people," Showalter said. "I told them to just do whatever was necessary to feed everybody, as well as the day after."
The fire was fully contained around 1 a.m., damaging three units in Lighthouse Landing and an adjacent home on North Bald Head Wynd.
The cause of the fire is still unknown.
Bald Head is a quiet place off the coast that's home to roughly 200 or so. During the summer, it's a pricey destination spot for those looking to get away from it all.
Showalter, who has lived on the island for more than 20 years, was one of many residents who jumped at the chance to help their neighbors. The village's Public Service Auxiliary, a nonprofit group of volunteers that supports the public safety department, set up a relief area with food and water.
When Bald Head resident Sarah Johnson heard about the homes destroyed in the fire, she took to Facebook to offer her place to anyone displaced.
"It's just such a nice, close-knit community and lot of us are like family, especially those who stay there a lot," Johnson said. "So we just wanted to make sure they had a place to stay if they needed it."
A fundraising effort among residents as well.
Showalter said she's not surprised by the community's response.
"Bald Head is a type of place where people come together and support each other," she said. "Whatever is needed on the island we're going to help. We're going to provide. We're going to do it."