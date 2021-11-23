Bald Head islanders come together, did 'whatever was necessary,' in face of fire

The cause of the fire is still unknown.

Bald Head is a quiet place off the coast that's home to roughly 200 or so. During the summer, it's a pricey destination spot for those looking to get away from it all.

Showalter, who has lived on the island for more than 20 years, was one of many residents who jumped at the chance to help their neighbors. The village's Public Service Auxiliary, a nonprofit group of volunteers that supports the public safety department, set up a relief area with food and water.

When Bald Head resident Sarah Johnson heard about the homes destroyed in the fire, she took to Facebook to offer her place to anyone displaced.

"It's just such a nice, close-knit community and lot of us are like family, especially those who stay there a lot," Johnson said. "So we just wanted to make sure they had a place to stay if they needed it."

A fundraising effort among residents as well.

Showalter said she's not surprised by the community's response.

"Bald Head is a type of place where people come together and support each other," she said. "Whatever is needed on the island we're going to help. We're going to provide. We're going to do it."