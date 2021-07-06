Band of the hand: This Shelby karate studio is breaking boundaries — and bricks

SHELBY — A little over 15 years ago Jimmy Newton, a lapsed karate student, contacted his former instructor, Willie McIntosh, about what he would need to do to get his black belt.

What he got in return was a business that has stood the test of time and is still thriving.

Newton’s Shorin-Ryu Karate and Kobudo is celebrating its 15-year anniversary — a major milestone for a business its namesake never planned to open.

“I had missed getting my black belt, and I was living in Charlotte at the time, and I didn’t want to get it from anybody else. I pestered (McIntosh) for about two months before he answered my call,” said Newton.

At the time McIntosh had stopped teaching karate. He eventually agreed to train Newton for his black belt and when they were finished around March 2006, he made a request of his own.

“I want you to start teaching," Newton recalled. “He really saw something in me I did not see in myself.”

McIntosh gave Newton and his first students — a woman, her son and two of his friends — a place to train while helping his protege ease into teaching.

Those would be just the first of countless people to come through the doors of Newton’s Karate in Shelby.