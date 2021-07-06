Band of the hand: This Shelby karate studio is breaking boundaries — and bricks

SHELBY — A little over 15 years ago Jimmy Newton, a lapsed karate student, contacted his former instructor, Willie McIntosh, about what he would need to do to get his black belt.
What he got in return was a business that has stood the test of time and is still thriving.
Newton’s Shorin-Ryu Karate and Kobudo is celebrating its 15-year anniversary — a major milestone for a business its namesake never planned to open.
“I had missed getting my black belt, and I was living in Charlotte at the time, and I didn’t want to get it from anybody else. I pestered (McIntosh) for about two months before he answered my call,” said Newton.
At the time McIntosh had stopped teaching karate. He eventually agreed to train Newton for his black belt and when they were finished around March 2006, he made a request of his own.
“I want you to start teaching," Newton recalled. “He really saw something in me I did not see in myself.”
McIntosh gave Newton and his first students — a woman, her son and two of his friends — a place to train while helping his protege ease into teaching.
Those would be just the first of countless people to come through the doors of Newton’s Karate in Shelby.
To become a better instructor, Newton started traveling to Hendersonville in 2006 to study under Doug Perry, who had taught McIntosh and continues to teach today.
As Newton’s skills on the mat grew, so too did the number of people wanting to learn from him. Shortly after opening he expanded to another shop, and then again to a bigger building.
Today, Newton teaches 17 classes a week. He has more than 100 active students on his roster, many of whom compete in state and national tournaments every year.
“The biggest thing I’ve learned over the years is how to teach to the individual even in a group setting,” he said. “Experience has been my best teacher, I would say.”
In 2015, Newton moved into yet another place, where his studio remains today.
“We put all of the walls up, did all of the painting and put mats down over a weekend so we were able to transition with no shutdown of classes,” he said.
With 15 years of teaching and training behind him, Newton is now looking to the future.
“I want to get some of our students who are getting their black belts opportunities to teach so they can see how rewarding it is to give back,” he said. “I think that’s satisfying, when you start to take somebody that is new and shape and mold them.”