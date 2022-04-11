Bar none: Charlotte hopes program can change violent kids into 'viable citizens'

CHARLOTTE — Mekayla Rodgers says she understands that without the Juvenile Court Intervention Program, she’d be “in the streets” or “locked up.”

After two stints in juvenile detention, the 18-year-old Rodgers decided to make changes in her life and set goals for herself — inspired by one person in particular.

“I want to go into the military, and I want to go to school to do hair, and I just want to be a good mother for my son,” said Rodgers, who has a 6-month-old.

The diversion program, started two years ago by a nonprofit group called the Mecklenburg Council of Elders, is helping her work toward those goals. Rodgers is working toward earning a GED and she’s learning life skills.

Camille Stephens, her teacher, says Rodgers has come a long way since joining the program. “She desires to ... be the best mother that she can be to her child, and so she’s doing that, and that’s a blessing for herself and for her child as well.”

The Council of Elders, a network of organizations that work in criminal justice, launched the program with just 45 students in an effort to create “viable citizens.”

The mentoring program operates out of what used to be a school. Instructors have repurposed old classrooms to suit their needs, including a fitness studio, a martial arts dojo and a room covered in paint-splattered tarps where teens are learning how to paint houses and restore furniture.

The expansion plans come amid other efforts to help local at-risk youth in Charlotte, which have drawn praise from officials.

According to the program's executive director Maria Macon, the biggest problem in Charlotte right now is young people getting guns. At least 24 have been found on school campuses this year. And at least three teenagers have been killed.

Anger management, adverse childhood experiences and trauma are some of the root causes of the violence, Macon said, and the program focuses on them.

“When you talk to many of the young people that are in jail or in court and waiting to be sentenced, something happened in their childhood that has triggered an adverse thought in their mind. And they enter into these gangs, into shooting,” Macon said.

For Stephens, the diversion program allows her to fulfill a passion: working with kids and shaping the future. Stephens, whose Locked Out Love group works within the jail and juvenile detention center, teaches moral recantation therapy and Work Smart, which focuses on soft skills for the workplace.

The recantation therapy class is a 12-step program that focuses on helping young people realize and understand where trauma begins, where their life is now and was in the past, and what their goals could be for the future.

“What I hope kids get out of the program is to be able to utilize the tools that are provided to keep the recidivism down to nothing,” Stephens said.

Tysha Pressley’s Abusive Childhood Experiences class tries to help students understand what trauma is and how to alleviate its symptoms. Pressley, a licensed clinical mental health counselor, said a typical classroom period lasts about 30 minutes. She starts by asking students about their day, then she may teach them a little about trauma followed by a mindfulness activity like yoga.

Lorenzo Steele, a former Rikers Island guard, shows his photos from inside the New York jail facility and discusses life inside a prison with his students — but don’t call his class a “Scared Straight” program. Steele instead hopes to help his students make informed choices. Many teens don’t understand the consequences their actions can have, he said.

Rodgers, the teenage mother, said she used to have this mindset.

“I never planned on changing," she said, "but it really was my baby that made me change.”