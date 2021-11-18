Bear cub had jug stuck on her head for at least two days. NC residents helped wildlife officials rescue her.

ASHEVILLE — For two days wildlife biologists searched for the bear cub whose head was stuck inside a clear jug, officials with the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission said.

District Biologist Justin McVey received the first report late Monday night about the bear cub, which likely found the container in some trash, the wildlife commission said in a news release.

McVey and other staff spent the next two days looking for the bear. The agency reached out to the public to help identify its location.

Now it's praising Asheville residents for helping find the female bear cub, which was wandering around North Asheville.

“Thanks to direct calls to our biologists and messages in response to our agency’s NextDoor post, Asheville residents led us directly to the cub,” McVey said in the release. “We were able to safely dart and anesthetize the bear, remove the jug from her head and perform a health check.

"She was in great health, with no injuries or lacerations," he said.

Wildlife commission staff then relocated the bear to a remote area in western North Carolina.

McVey noted the cub was feisty and ready to go when she was released, "which is a great sign," the release said.