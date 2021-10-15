Beasley again the top fundraiser in U.S. Senate race

RALEIGH — Former state Supreme Court Chief Justice Cheri Beasley appeared to be the top third-quarter fundraiser for candidates in next year’s U.S. Senate race in North Carolina, according to documents and news releases in advance of Friday’s financial reporting deadline.

Beasley’s campaign said in a news release that the Democrat brought in more than $1.5 million during the three months ending Sept. 30, compared with just over $900,000 that rival and state Sen. Jeff Jackson told the Federal Election Commission his campaign raised. Former state Sen. Erica Smith was a distant third.

Beasley had not filed her official report as of early Friday evening.

Among Republicans, the campaigns of U.S. Rep. Ted Budd and former Gov. Pat McCrory reported Friday that they had raised nearly identical amounts — each a little over $1 million. Budd’s total includes a $25,000 loan he made to his campaign.

Former U.S. Rep. Mark Walker of Greensboro was well behind both of his main GOP competitors, reporting just $122,000 during the quarter.

The latest numbers reflect who could be most competitive in a 2022 general election that could determine which party controls a U.S. Senate that is now evenly split 50-50.