Beasley, McCrory on top in latest Senate fundraising haul

RALEIGH — Former N.C. Supreme Court Chief Justice Cheri Beasley and ex-Gov. Pat McCrory collected the most money in their respective Democratic and Republican primary bids for an open 2022 U.S. Senate seat, new campaign finance reports show.

The more than $1.2 million each candidate raised in the latest reporting period shows their ability to gain sizable financial support in what could become the costliest midterm race in the country next year.

The bid to fill the seat U.S. Sen. Richard Burr, a Republican, is vacating may have serious political consequences. The outcome could determine whether Democrats retain control of the Senate. If Republicans win back the chamber, they’d be poised to more easily thwart President Joe Biden’s legislative agenda.

“We’ve proven that we’re winning big in the polls and dominating the competition in fundraising,” McCrory said in a statement.

Beasley’s campaign, which launched in late April and two weeks after McCrory’s, boasted it outraised the entire field for the fundraising period from April to June.

Other candidates also raised large sums of money and remain competitive.