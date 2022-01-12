Benched: Some judges asked to stay out of North Carolina remapping case

And attorneys for a group of voters who challenged the maps repeated late Tuesday their call to remove Associate Justice Phil Berger Jr. because his father, Senate leader Phil Berger of Eden, is a named defendant and whose district is among those being challenged.

Registered Democrats hold a 4-3 seat advantage on the Supreme Court, so any departure would be significant. Berger is a Republican. Earls and Ervin are Democrats. State law requires at least four justices to conduct business.

Recusals received intense scrutiny in recent months after the state NAACP asked the younger Berger and another Republican justice be disqualified from a case challenging two constitutional amendments approved by voters in 2018. Berger's father also was a lawsuit defendant.

Those motions led the court to ask lawyers about the recusal process and whether it should be changed.

Ultimately the court boiled down the process in late December to two options: an individual justice can either decide on a motion or ask the rest of the court to do so on their behalf.