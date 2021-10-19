Berger, GOP leaders 'remain hopeful' about new budget offer to Cooper

The emphasis on education spending intensified Monday when a judge said he wouldn't delay directing lawmakers to spend $1.7 billion toward a plan to reduce inequities just to wait out budget negotiations and see how much spending is agreed to.

If negotiations break down, Republicans could formally vote to pass a final plan of their own.

If Cooper vetoes it, the GOP would need help from several Democrats to complete an override.

That was something they lacked the votes to accomplish in 2019, leading to a budget stalemate that never got fully resolved. Without an override, legislators would appear prepared to again send Cooper several narrow spending bills that would get bipartisan support.

Cooper has said publicly he’s still seeking to expand Medicaid coverage to hundreds of thousands of additional low-income residents, although it doesn’t appear to be the lynchpin to negotiations that it was in 2019.

The extended negotations have prevented lawmakers so far from spending $2.7 billion in federal COVID-19 stimulus funds or from spending or formally saving billions more in unencumbered state revenues sitting in government coffers. State government still operates largely at the previous year's spending levels even without a new budget law in place.