Berger, Moore say they ‘don’t meddle’ in UNC affairs

“If it were me, I would’ve never made her an offer for a position at UNC-Chapel Hill,” said Moore, citing questions about the accuracy of the New York Times’ 1619 Project that Hannah-Jones led. “But at the end of the day, I don’t care what someone’s viewpoint is. I will tell you this: Some of my best professors in college and law school were people who were politically liberal, had very different views.”

Rockingham County’s Berger has previously criticized Guskiewicz, calling his leadership “rudderless.”

“I have questions about the many decisions that have been made at the Chapel Hill campus. It is something that is up to someone else to make decisions as to what needs to be done about that,” Berger said.

Asked again if he had confidence, Berger said: “I am not charged with the responsibility of the day to day management of any individual campus in the system, so whether I have confidence or not really has very little to do with the whole situation.”

Later that day, asked if Guskiewicz should stay at UNC, Moore repeated that he likes him, but stopped short of saying yes or no.