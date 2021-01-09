Besieged with COVID-19 patients, N.C. hospitals say they hope flu season remains tame

It's also more deadly. According to state Division of Public Health data, an average of 149 people died of the complications of the flu each year over the last decade in North Carolina, compared to more than 7,328 of COVID-19 since last spring.

"The proportion of what's happening with COVID is so much more than what we would have seen with flu," Cohen said. Even without a normal flu season, she added, "It's still on balance a very strange year."

Evidence in Southern Hemisphere

The emergence of the coronavirus coincided with a sharp decrease in flu cases in the United States last spring, according to researchers at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The percentage of people testing positive for the flu dropped 98% in March, April and May compared to the first few months of the flu season, according to the CDC.

The Southern Hemisphere, where June through August is typically the height of flu season, also saw very little this year, according to the CDC. Based on those trends, CDC researchers predicted in September that places that take steps to prevent the spread of the coronavirus "might have little influenza circulating during the upcoming 2020-21 Northern Hemisphere influenza season."