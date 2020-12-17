Biden picks N.C. A&T grad Michael Regan for EPA administrator

President-elect Joe Biden on Thursday offered the leadership of the Environmental Protection Agency to Michael S. Regan, a North Carolina regulator who has made a name pursuing cleanups of industrial toxins and helping low-income and minority communities hit hardest by pollution.
Biden's pick of Regan, who leads North Carolina's Department of Environmental Quality, was confirmed by two people familiar with the selection process. They were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly before the official announcement and spoke on condition of anonymity.
Regan, an N.C. A&T graduate, became North Carolina's environmental chief in 2017. Gov. Roy Cooper, who hired Regan then, told The Associated Press this week that Regan was “a consensus builder and a fierce protector of the environment.”
In North Carolina, Regan led the negotiations that resulted in the cleanup of the Cape Fear River, which has been dangerously contaminated by PFAS industrial compounds from a chemical plant. He negotiated with Duke Energy what North Carolina says was the largest cleanup agreement for toxic coal ash.
Regan also created North Carolina’s Environmental Justice and Equity Advisory Board, to help low-income and minority communities that suffer disproportionate exposure to harmful pollutants from refineries, factories and freeways.
Regan previously spent almost a decade at the federal EPA, including managing a national program for air-pollution issues.
Support Local Journalism
His past jobs included serving as an associate vice president for climate and energy issues at the Environmental Defense Fund advocacy group and as head of his own environmental and energy consulting firm.
Bill Holman, who led North Carolina's environmental department 20 years ago, said Regan has been successful even during challenging political circumstances. Republicans controlling the Legislature during the 2010s had eliminated dozens of department regulatory jobs and pushed business-friendly laws.
Regan “restored morale in the agency,” Holman said Thursday. “He renewed the mission of the agency. ... He did the missionary work of going to the General Assembly and listening to a lot of critics of environmental legislation, addressing their concerns and finding common ground.”
Holman said North Carolina has struggled with how to regulate PFAS industrial compounds, but so has every other state. Part of that has to do with a lack of national leadership on the issue, Holman said, something that he believes Regan is poised to correct by returning to Washington.
California clean-air regulator Mary Nichols, who earlier had been considered the frontrunner for the EPA job, had faced increasing objections from progressive groups. They said Nichols had not done enough to address the disproportionate harm low-income and minority communities face from living next to oil and gas installations, factories and freeways.
If confirmed by the Senate, Regan would take over the EPA after four years that have seen the Trump administration weaken or eliminate key public health and environmental protections. President Donald Trump had made the EPA a special target for his drive to cut regulation, saying early on he would leave only “bits” of the agency.
Trump rollbacks and proposed rollbacks include weakening air-pollution rules for industries, slashing protection for wetlands and waterways and eliminating Obama-era efforts to fight climate change by curbing exhaust and smokestack emissions from autos and factories.
Holman said “Regan believes in science, and I think he will put science and public health at the forefront at EPA."
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!