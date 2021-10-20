Bill limiting a N.C. governor's emergency powers heads to, well, the governor

RALEIGH — Another effort by North Carolina Republicans to check the governor's broad powers during a pandemic or other emergency cleared the General Assembly on Wednesday. As with a similar measure last year, Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper's veto is likely.

The House accepted on a party-line vote the Senate's version of legislation that would require Cooper and future governors to get specific support from other statewide elected leaders and ultimately the legislature to secure a long-term emergency declaration.

GOP lawmakers and many constituents have criticized Cooper's extended coronavirus emergency declarations and restrictions on businesses and face-covering mandates since last year. Often he's acted without the "concurrence” of the Council of State. A COVID-19 state of emergency ordered by Cooper in early 2020 remains in effect — almost 600 days ago, House Speaker Tim Moore said.

“No one person, regardless of party, should have the unilateral authority to shut down the state for an indefinite amount of time," House Majority Leader John Bell, a bill sponsor, said in a news release after the 66-44 vote. "This legislation is not about politics or what the governor has or has not done. It is about clarifying the law to restore checks and balances.”