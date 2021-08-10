 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bill stopping N.C. sheriffs from giving gun permits clears another hurdle
0 Comments

Bill stopping N.C. sheriffs from giving gun permits clears another hurdle

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

RALEIGH — North Carolina Republicans pressed ahead Tuesday with legislation that would repeal the state's century-old practice of requiring residents to obtain a permit from the local sheriff before buying a handgun.

The Senate Judiciary Committee voted to recommend the measure, which passed the House three months ago. The bill must clear one more committee before reaching the Senate floor.

Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper, who has supported gun restrictions in response to the mass shootings of recent years, is likely to consider vetoing the bill if it gets to his desk.

The bill is opposed by the gun-control group North Carolinians Against Gun Violence, but has the backing of Grass Roots North Carolina, a supporter of gun rights, and the North Carolina Sheriffs’ Association.

For years, the sheriffs association had opposed eliminating the permit requirement.

But now the process has become duplicative because the federal background checks that licensed gun dealers conduct have become more robust, association lobbyist David Ferrell told the committee. Bill supporters say the federal checks effectively reveal problems with potential gun buyers, such as involuntarily commitments for mental health or substance abuse treatment.

“The National Instant Criminal Background Check System has been evolving for over 25 years. And it’s effective — it is effective and it’s instantaneous,” said state Rep. Jay Adams, a Catawba County Republican and the bill's chief sponsor.

The sheriff's permit requirement is "felt to be obsolete at this point," Adams said.

Sheriffs also perform reviews of applications for concealed handgun permits. Rifle owners are not required to obtain the purchase permit under current law. Neither would change under the bill.

Some Senate Democrats on the committee said the measure would take away a key tool that sheriffs have to block gun access for some residents, thus preventing violence and deaths.

Current law demands that a sheriff determine whether an applicant is of good moral character and if the person plans to use the weapon for a lawful purpose. People convicted of felonies and other crimes can’t be issued permits.

“Our country has seen constantly ... a number of mass shootings, all types of gun violence,” said Sen. Mujtaba Mohammed, a Democrat from Mecklenburg County. “And I’m just concerned that your bill unfortunately creates a lot more havoc potentially.”

Adams said he is committed to reducing gun violence. By ending the permit requirement, he said, “we release resources to the sheriffs' departments to address more effective actions towards criminal behavior.”

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Allred: NYS trooper says Cuomo made right decision

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

List of 10 best beaches in U.S. gets funny NASA makeover — using only satellite photos
State and Regional News

List of 10 best beaches in U.S. gets funny NASA makeover — using only satellite photos

Among the highly praised beaches are two on the Outer Banks that made the Top 5 and one on Kiawah Island in South Carolina. It came in at No. 9. Florida and Hawaii also have multiple beaches on the list.

NASA describes its version of the list as a “tour” of the beaches as seen by Landsat, a program that is collecting a “global record of the Earth’s surface as observed from space.”

Cherokee legalized medical marijuana on Western North Carolina land. Can I buy some?
State and Regional News

Cherokee legalized medical marijuana on Western North Carolina land. Can I buy some?

The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians on Thursday legalized the cultivation and sale of medical marijuana on their Western North Carolina land. Tribal members and non-members will be able to buy marijuana from a planned dispensary on tribal land, known as the Qualla Boundary, tribal leaders told The Charlotte Observer. Here’s what we know: Q.What did the tribal council approve? A.An ordinance ...

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News