Bill with harsher penalties for rioters now in Cooper's hands

RALEIGH — A bill cracking down on violent protests that critics argue could stifle free speech is heading to Gov. Roy Cooper.

The proposal from Republican House Speaker Tim Moore that was fueled by rioting and looting he saw take place in Raleigh last year because of frustration over the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody passed the House on Tuesday by a vote of 63-41. It now heads to Cooper, who has previously expressed concerns with the measure.

Moore and other Republicans believe the plan will make criminals think twice before engaging in violence. They also believe it will give law enforcement the tools they need to prevent a rioter or looter from swiftly reentering the streets after they are taken into custody.

“What this bill really does well is strike a balance between protecting the right of folks to go out and protest ... and at the same time, protecting order, the upholding of the law, property and life," Moore said during the floor debate on the bill.

Two House Democrats supported the measure, down from 23 who backed an earlier version of Moore's plan in May. House Bill 805 cleared the Senate last week, with the vote split along party lines.