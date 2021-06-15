Bill would retire many N.C. coal-fired plants, boost renewables

RALEIGH — Several coal-fired power plants operated by Duke Energy's North Carolina subsidiaries would transition to alternate fuels by the end of 2030 and a renewable-energy procurement program would be expanded in legislation unveiled Tuesday by House Republicans.

The “Modernize Energy Generation” measure was drawn up with input from utilities, customer and business groups and renewable energy boosters, and is expected to be discussed later this week in committee. Talk of yet-disclosed energy legislation had surfaced in Legislative Building hallways for months.

The bill says the legislation would contribute to a 61% reduction in carbon-based emissions in the state by 2030 when compared to 2005 levels. This compares to the 70% reduction sought by Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper in his Clean Energy Plan.

A key element of the proposal would be to retire low-efficiency “subcritical” coal-fired operations at five locations — at the Marshall, Allen, Roxboro, Cliffside and Mayo plants. While the Marshall plants would shift to natural gas fuel and the Allen plan to solar and battery power, alternative fuel for the other three locations will be determined later by the Utilities Commission.