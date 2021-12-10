Black North Carolina farmers say 'inclusive' campaign wasn't that at all

RALEIGH — After a "fantastic" Thanksgiving dinner, the mood quickly changed for Paige Jackson when a friend sent a text message congratulating her for partnering with the Raleigh Convention Center on its new menu concept called "A Seat At The Table."

Jackson, co-owner of Grass Grazed Farm in northern Durham, had no idea what her friend was talking about.

So she went online to find out.

In the middle of the "A Seat At The Table" page, a photo gallery showed Jackson's family, with her husband and four children. It implied they were among the partner farms.

But they weren't.

"Southern Fried Chicken and Krispy Kreme 'Waffle' with champagne mustard aioli," one of the menu items read, with the chicken described as coming from Grass Grazed.

"I was, like, this is not accurate information," Jackson said.

The initiative, launched last summer, was created by Sodexo Live!, the food and beverage partner for the Raleigh Convention Center. "A Seat At The Table" included a curated menu featuring products sourced from nine local women- and minority-owned and run farms, including that of the Jacksons, who are Black.