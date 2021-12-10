Black North Carolina farmers say 'inclusive' campaign wasn't that at all

RALEIGH — After a "fantastic" Thanksgiving dinner, the mood quickly changed for Paige Jackson when a friend sent a text message congratulating her for partnering with the Raleigh Convention Center on its new menu concept called "A Seat At The Table."
Jackson, co-owner of Grass Grazed Farm in northern Durham, had no idea what her friend was talking about.
So she went online to find out.
In the middle of the "A Seat At The Table" page, a photo gallery showed Jackson's family, with her husband and four children. It implied they were among the partner farms.
But they weren't.
"Southern Fried Chicken and Krispy Kreme 'Waffle' with champagne mustard aioli," one of the menu items read, with the chicken described as coming from Grass Grazed.
"I was, like, this is not accurate information," Jackson said.
The initiative, launched last summer, was created by Sodexo Live!, the food and beverage partner for the Raleigh Convention Center. "A Seat At The Table" included a curated menu featuring products sourced from nine local women- and minority-owned and run farms, including that of the Jacksons, who are Black.
In a now deleted video on the center's website, Chef Phil Evans stated he had met with each of the farmers to discuss the concept and its goals.
Only that wasn't true.
The campaign was meant to spotlight farms and "to help attain equitable representation of North Carolina's diverse culture," said Paul Pettas, a public relations director for Sodexo Live!, in an emailed statement.
Jackson ultimately realized this had been going on longer than she'd imagined.
She spent hours calling and emailing Raleigh Convention Center staff to find out why they were in the campaign without their consent.
Jackson says she even called Centerplate, the venue's caterer, posing as a potential customer interested in the A Seat At The Table menu for a made-up event.
"They're like, 'Yeah!'" Jackson said about the employee on the other line. "Like, 'We're super proud of this. It's a really popular menu that we published.'"
That's when Jackson, who runs the farm's social media accounts, decided to post their concerns.
Many shared their sympathy and outrage for how the family's business had been misrepresented.
The Jacksons said the convention center promptly reached out to the couple, explaining that the campaign was launched before some farms were asked for consent — including theirs.