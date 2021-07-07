Black students, faculty says UNC has been mistreating them — for years

Hannah-Jones said Tuesday that she will turn down a faculty position at the school and instead join Howard University as a tenured professor. Last year, she submitted her tenure application after being recruited by the dean of the journalism school. But the submission stalled after a major donor, for whom the journalism school is named, intervened and raised questions about her Pulitzer-winning work on The 1619 Project.

That work examines the legacy of slavery in the U.S. and has drawn backlash from conservative critics. Hannah-Jones was initially offered a contract position, despite her predecessors receiving tenure with their appointments. After weeks of mounting pressure, including protests led by the Black Student Movement, the school’s trustees voted last week to offer her tenure.

In a statement Tuesday, Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz said leadership was committed to recruiting and retaining top scholars and making the university a more welcoming place.

But Black faculty and students say promises without action will not be enough.

The delay in the vote on offering tenure to Hannah-Jones, along with the perception that the university allowed political interests to override the faculty vote that largely supported granting her tenure, has resonated far beyond Chapel Hill.