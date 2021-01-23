Black women say their natural hair can get them fired. That may change soon in N.C.

The 39-year-old has styled hair professionally for over 20 years. When she started out as a cosmetologist, a lot of Black women would ask her to straighten their hair with relaxers.

"People were wanting a certain look, like what they see on TV," said Little, whose braids reach the small of her back.

About 10 years ago, that started to change, she said. Most of her clients now want braids or cuts that show off their natural hair.

She's ecstatic to hear about Durham's plan to pass an anti-discrimination law for hairstyles. As a stylist, she often hears from Black women who worry about facing consequences for how they present themselves at work.

Two months ago, one of her clients, a school teacher in Wilson, told her she had nearly gotten fired after a previous stylist blended too much blonde into her twist braids.

Another client, a nurse at a local hospital, told her she would lose her job if she had too much burgundy in her hair. She wanted a full head of red hair, but out of caution, asked Little to add just a few, inconspicuous streaks.

"I've been to the doctor's office and had a blonde doctor. I've been to the eye doctor and seen a red-haired Caucasian woman. And they still have their job," Little said.