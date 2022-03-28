Broken lives, broken homes: Drugs ruined their families. Now, NC mothers fight back.

WILSON — In the last year of his life, Katina Shackleford-Wright’s drug-addicted son threatened her with a knife and gun. He beat her. And vowed to kill her.

He died from a gunshot wound as he broke into his mother’s Ashbrook Drive home in late January. Rakim Jamar Shackleford, 31, was high on embalming fluid at the time.

Now, Shackleford-Wright has joined other mothers of drug-addicted children to form the new support group Moms on a Mission — or MOM.

Modeled after MADD — Mothers Against Drunk Driving — MOM began to take shape in February. Its members are women who have either lost a child, seen a child incarcerated or experienced distress with a child stemming from substance abuse.

Alisha Winstead, head of the group, had already heard from another family about a similar experience with a drug-addicted child, so when Shackleford-Wright approached her, they decided to create the group.

Winstead said she’s employed in a large corporation in Wilson and is a “philanthropist at heart.”

“I am somewhat of a community organizer, and I like organizing,” Winstead said.

After hearing Shackleford-Wright’s story, Winstead felt pressed to help by organizing the group.

“I couldn’t find rest,” Winstead said. “It was like, ‘We have got to do something.’”

****

Shackleford-Wright said before getting involved with drugs, her son was “humble and well-mannered.”

Shackleford’s first stint in a rehabilitation facility was in April 2020.

“He had wrecked his car, and he was high,” Shackleford-Wright said. “He went to rehab three times down to Wilmington.”

That’s when the mother learned her son was ingesting embalming fluid to get high.

“It’s a poison. There nothing he can do,” she said. “It messes with your mind. You hallucinate. One time they say he was holding his family hostage, but it was him holding his own self hostage. He just believed people were in the house. He got locked up and he stayed a couple of days and they let him out.”

After his release, Shackleford led police on a high-speed chase on the highway and was sentenced to jail for two months. He was released last October.

“He was doing good, and then right after Christmas Eve he started back on it, and he was just doing so much stuff,” Shackleford-Wright said. “It wasn’t him. It made him a beast.”

In the two weeks before his death, Shackleford was out of control, his mother said.

“I’m terrified of him, but I don’t want to put him in the street, because he’s mine.”

The day before he died, Shackleford was high and flipped his car into a ditch. He was arrested and taken to Wilson Medical Center for evaluation.

Shackleford-Wright begged for her son to be kept in custody and sent back into rehab.

“He’s high. He’s a threat to himself and the community,” she pleaded.

She said officials told her that unless her son signed his own commitment papers, he would have to be released.

“He had went back home and stole my car with no tags on it, and he’s riding around,” Shackleford-Wright said. “That night, when I got home at 7:30, he was knocked out, in a trance. He’s just in a deep sleep. So I go in my room.”

She pushed dressers and other furniture against the door to feel safe.

The mother said she and her cat had to crawl in and out of the bedroom through a window.

“This has been my life — living in fear,” Shackleford-Wright said. “He finally woke up, and I was scared of him.”

****

Since her son previously pulled a knife and a gun on her, she knew anything could happen. Her son was known to walk up and down the highway naked when he was high.

The worried mother immediately called 911.

“They was like, ‘Yeah, somebody had called because he’s up the street screaming,’” Shackleford-Wright said. “The police come and can’t find him. He’s back in the woods. He came out high as he can be, ’cause now he’s drinking it. He’s drinking embalming fluid. So he’s a beast, and so they were like, ‘We remember him from this morning. He got out?’ ‘Yeah, they let him out.’”

Wilson police took Shackleford to Wilson Medical Center around 10 p.m.

“I’m like, ‘I can get some sleep now.’ I went to sleep,” Shackleford-Wright said.

But a couple hours later, one of Shackleford’s friends called to tell her he’d been released from the hospital.

“So by that time, my son called me all irate. ‘I’m gonna kill you. I’m going to do this. I’m going to do that,’” Shackleford-Wright recalled. “And I can’t believe they let him out. I called 911, and by that time I’m telling them, ‘Please come on, hurry, because he’s already pulled a knife on me one time. He’s beat me up one time. Can y’all please just come?’”

Shackleford-Wright waited, terrified.

“Before I know it, he had kicked the whole door frame down. Me and him was in a tussle, and he didn’t make it,” she said, crying as she relayed the final moments of her son’s life.

Shackleford-Wright said last week she didn’t want to discuss the details of her son’s death.

“That’s something that is between me and my family,” she said.

Wilson police said Shackleford died of a gunshot wound around 1:27 a.m. on Jan. 27. Investigators say the fatal shot wasn’t self-inflicted.

“It’s just something I don’t want to talk about,” Shackleford-Wright said. “It’s already a horrible situation, and I just prefer to keep it like that.”

No charges were filed in the death.

“I was just begging them to help me,” Shackleford-Wright said. “I just needed help that day.”

She wished recovery programs were available for people abusing embalming fluid.

“Some people say it’s PCP. Some say it’s not a drug, but it’s doing something, because Wilson is terrible. Our young kids are on this mess. It’s nothing for you to go and see them like zombies. It’s just crazy, and I just felt like my son would have been alive.”

****

When Shackleford-Wright shared her tragic story, Winstead said “it was kind of like one and two clicking together.”

Winstead remembers saying “I don’t know where to start. I don’t know where to go."

Wilson Mayor Carlton Stevens, who runs a funeral home, was shocked to hear that young people were smoking embalming fluid.

“I know the embalming fluid like in my job,” Stevens said. “If you ingest it, if it gets in your eye, it will kill you. So I don’t understand.”

Stevens said it seems to be “a rising epidemic in our community” and has vowed to help.

“I don’t think that people are aware of this terrible thing that people are getting into,” Stevens said. “These mothers have a story. These are moms that want to make a change.”

Winstead said she listens to hear the pain behind the mothers’ stories.

“What I was hearing was they had no help,” Winstead said. “They didn’t know where to go. They didn’t have any resources and didn’t know how to connect with the resources or the resources failed them. So when they came to me, I just said, ‘Let’s just see what can we start.’ We went into this blind.”

And Moms on a Mission was born.

“My passion is this generation that is coming up,” Winstead said. “You don’t want these kids having to go through this stuff, but it is out here, and I don’t think the community is aware just how bad it is.”