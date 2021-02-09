Burlington's once-thriving Black business district is gone because of city planning and, maybe, inequality

BURLINGTON — Lawrence Slade is defying a history that has denied some Black people the opportunity of owning a business.
When Slade opened L&M Barbershop in 1977, he did so in defiance of an effort to move Black businesses — for a second time — out of the city’s minority business district, called the Black Bottom.
The effort to redevelop Rauhut Street, like the effort to move the Black Bottom from its original home on Worth Street, was among countless examples in the United States of government-sanctioned efforts to relocate Black-owned businesses or majority-Black housing districts in the name of improving communities.
Those actions have left a legacy that has lingered long into the 21st century.
Slade sees the success of his business as a battle in the fight against systemic racism, and a fight for business opportunities for all Black business owners in Burlington. He is hopeful that future Black entrepreneurs take the lessons learned from the Black Bottom to heart.
In nearby Graham, Dionne Liles owns a clothing store called The Muse. She says that it isn’t enough for Black business owners to simply conduct business. They also need a sense of what those who came before had to endure.
“Running a business, alone, is hard,” Liles said. “Running a business in Graham, it is what it is.”
Supporting Black-owned businesses is a way communities can fight a history that has put minority entrepreneurs on a very difficult hill to climb, she said.
“It should be at the top of our list,” Liles said.
Black business districts were once a relatively esoteric piece of American history. In neighborhoods throughout the country, Black-owned economic districts operated and thrived out of necessity thanks to Jim Crow and the entrenched racism that enabled it.
“There were certain restaurants that you couldn’t go into because they didn’t welcome Black people,” said Shineece Sellars, a Burlington resident. “For that reason, Black people had to create their own restaurants where they were welcome.”
In Burlington, the dwindling status of the once-thriving hub has become a parable for the importance of owning space for a business rather than renting it. Few know this better than the remaining handful of people for whom the Black Bottom’s heyday is still a memory.
“It was the move that killed it,” said Joseph Corbett, the owner of Palace Barbershop and lifelong Black Bottom entrepreneur. “It was never the same after they started moving people out.”
At its height, the Black Bottom, located on and around Burlington’s Worth Street, was a staple for Black life.
The history of Burlington’s Black business district likely dates back as early as the 1800s when a man named Wyatt Outlaw owned a business in the city’s downtown. A former commissioner and law enforcement official, Outlaw became a prominent civil rights figure following his murder by members of the Ku Klux Klan. As one of the earliest Black business owners in the area, Outlaw helped create the Bottom’s foundation.
Decades after Outlaw’s death, Black businesses congregated to Worth Street, the Black Bottom’s first home.
But in the 1960s and 1970s, the city decided it wanted to redevelop the area.
Over the course of a decade, Burlington’s Black Bottom migrated, piecemeal, to Rauhut Street. To people like Slade, the owner of L&M Barbershop, the city’s effort to dismantle the Black Bottom signified the beginning of a slowly approaching end. A self portrait taken from his younger years decorates his somewhat cluttered work station. Although older, echoes of his younger self still remain etched into his genial face.
“Some businesses made the transition while others couldn’t,” Slade recalled.
At its height on Worth Street the Black Bottom had around eight businesses. Today, all that remains are Slade’s and Corbett’s respective barbershops and a nearby food mart.
Slade credits L&M's survival to the fact he owns the building where the barbershop operates — a single story, two-roomed brick structure with an eroded front sign. It’s an unassuming place but, most importantly, it’s his.
When Slade first started he worked for another barbershop owner for more than a decade, learning the nuances of the trade.
In 1977, Slade struck out on his own. At the time, Slade leased a space next to another business. This was before town officials tried to move the Black Bottom for the second time.
At the time, Burlington was undergoing what Slade described as growing pains. He said the town wanted to further develop and, like Worth Street before it, Rauhut Street was an ideal location for new development.
However, Rauhut’s status as the new Black Bottom was in jeopardy. A second move would have been too much for many of the remaining businesses.
Slade said that while many outside the community felt a second move wouldn’t be as difficult as the first, the members of the new Black Bottom disagreed.
Developers at that time would find it difficult clearing out Rauhut in the same way they did Worth Street. Many of the business owners had taken to heart the importance of taking complete ownership of their businesses and in the years between the Black Bottom’s transition from Worth to Rauhut streets, they had done just that.
This time around, each of the business owners were offered cash buyouts. Some refused while others didn’t.
Slade took the offered $5,000 and purchased his current location, on Rauhut Street. Though the cash offer was an incentive to move, Slade said he wanted to send a message to those who believed Black businesses were dispensable.
“I wanted to make sure a piece of the Black Bottom (remained) on Rauhut Street," he said. "I can do that now that I own the building.”