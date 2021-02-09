Burlington's once-thriving Black business district is gone because of city planning and, maybe, inequality

Slade credits L&M's survival to the fact he owns the building where the barbershop operates — a single story, two-roomed brick structure with an eroded front sign. It’s an unassuming place but, most importantly, it’s his.

When Slade first started he worked for another barbershop owner for more than a decade, learning the nuances of the trade.

In 1977, Slade struck out on his own. At the time, Slade leased a space next to another business. This was before town officials tried to move the Black Bottom for the second time.

At the time, Burlington was undergoing what Slade described as growing pains. He said the town wanted to further develop and, like Worth Street before it, Rauhut Street was an ideal location for new development.

However, Rauhut’s status as the new Black Bottom was in jeopardy. A second move would have been too much for many of the remaining businesses.

Slade said that while many outside the community felt a second move wouldn’t be as difficult as the first, the members of the new Black Bottom disagreed.