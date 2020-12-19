Can coronavirus spread through food? What to know as you prepare a Christmas meal

RALEIGH — As families prepare to make Christmas dishes, health officials have urged people to take steps to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19.

So, what should you know if you're making holiday dinners and treats?

While there's no evidence of direct coronavirus spread from eating or handling food, there could be risks in the kitchen, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in guidance this month.

"It is possible that a person can get COVID-19 by touching a surface or object, including food, food packaging, or utensils that have the virus on it and then touching their own mouth, nose, or possibly their eyes," health officials said.

To help protect against the coronavirus, the CDC recommends people use soap and water or hand sanitizer after going to the grocery store. It's also recommended everyone wash their hands before making or eating meals.

"The risk of infection by the virus from food products, food packaging, or bags is thought to be very low," the CDC said in August. "Currently, no cases of COVID-19 have been identified where infection was thought to have occurred by touching food, food packaging, or shopping bags."