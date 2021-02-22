Can mouthwash kill COVID-19? UNC-Chapel Hill researchers want to know.

CHAPEL HILL — Can mouthwash help limit someone's chances of spreading COVID-19 to others? UNC-Chapel Hill's Adams School of Dentistry is launching a clinical trial this month to find out.

So far, laboratory tests have shown commercially available mouthwashes can kill the virus that causes COVID-19. And although there is no clinical evidence that mouthwash can prevent the transmission of the virus, both the American Dental Association and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have recommended the use of mouthwashes before oral procedures.

UNC hopes its study can reveal that evidence, along with which types of mouthwashes are most effective.

"What we don't know is how well this works in practice," said Dr. Jennifer Webster-Cyriaque, a professor at UNC's dental school. "Doing this (study) will allow us to determine the efficacy."

If the trials are positive, mouthwash could become another "tool in the arsenal" for fighting COVID-19, Webster-Cyriaque said.

"We are becoming much more diligent as a society, but there are times in restaurant settings or other social settings where people may go without a mask," she said. "This might just help fill the gaps."