Caravan treks from Myrtle Beach to NC just to grocery shop

Despite Trader Joe’s fame for selling “Two-Buck Chuck” wine (which is now, erm, 3.50- to 4-buck chuck, due to inflation), few people who go on SALT trips actually buy any alcohol.

“It’s the food that they’re after,” Kelli said. “It’s their specialties, something that they can’t get anywhere else.”

Sheila is the biggest fan of Trader Joe’s in the group. One person in the van suggested that Sheila should teach a SALT class called “Sheila and the things she likes at Trader Joe’s,” while another said she would be following Sheila around the store to make sure to get the best haul.

These trips, in many ways, are about more than just learning and getting to visit Trader Joe’s. For some people, SALT is a major part of their social life. And many of them live alone, having lost their spouses and partners as they got older. Those on Thursday’s trip ranged in age from their 50s up to their 80s.

Having stuffed themselves full at the Pilot House restaurant in Wilmington at lunchtime, the group piled back in the van, nicknamed “SALTY,” to head to Trader Joe’s. The jokes started flying.