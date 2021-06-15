Cash flow: N.C. tax revenue soars, $6.5B windfall predicted by mid-2023

These projections will be tweaked going forward. Still, the surge is largely based upon actual taxes collected in April and May. Federal stimulus funds also have boosted personal incomes and spending, forecast authors said, and the vaccination process has allowed commercial restrictions to be eased quicker.

Households flush with cash and rising stock and housing prices should drive up spending and business profits entering the next two years, the forecast said.

Senate leader Phil Berger of Eden said late last week he didn't think “extra money will change what the House and the Senate agreed to" on spending limits. He added that extra funds would give lawmakers “a little more cushion” and could be used to beef up infrastructure spending, replenish the state's “rainy-day” emergency fund or pay for other one-time spending.

The boost also should make it easier for the Senate to sell its tax reduction plan, which would reduce overall revenues by $2 billion over the next two years via income tax cuts. Senate or House Republicans could feel inclined to make tax cuts even deeper.

“A huge surplus does not mean we’re spending too little. It means we’re taxing too much," Berger said in a news release Tuesday.