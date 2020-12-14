Casino lovers can begin countdown for the opening of Catawba Nation resort near Charlotte

KINGS MOUNTAIN — The Catawba Indian Nation intends to open the first part of its planned $273 million Two Kings Casino Resort in Kings Mountain by next fall, Tribal Administrator Elizabeth Harris said.

"After clearing is complete, we will begin building an introductory facility," Harris told The Charlotte Observer in an email this week.

The 60,000-square-foot facility off Dixon School Road near Interstate 85 will include at least 1,300 slot machines, a restaurant and other "basic amenities," Harris said.

The first phase will require an investment of between $80 million and $100 million, and would include money for road improvements to handle the added traffic, she said.

In a Dec. 1 post on Facebook, tribe leaders invited tribal citizens who own flooring, electrical, landscaping and other construction-related businesses to participate in the first part of the project. Tribal leaders said they would forward the owners' names to the project general contractor.

The Catawbas' reservation is in Rock Hill, S.C.

After years of on-again, off-again efforts, the Catawba Nation held a ground-breaking for the casino in July. The site is about 35 miles west of Charlotte.