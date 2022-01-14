Cawthorn: Candidacy challenge is nothing more than a 'political tactic'

RALEIGH — First-term GOP Rep. Madison Cawthorn said an effort by voters to block his candidacy will fail and is part of a scheme to target “America First patriots” who backed former President Donald Trump.

“It’s just a political tactic,” Cawthorn told Fox News. “I don’t believe it has a snowball’s chance in hell of actually accomplishing its task.”

Cawthorn, 26, became the youngest member of Congress after his November 2020 election in the far-western 11th District and has become a social media favorite of Trump supporters. He plans to run in a new congressional district that appears friendlier to Republicans. He formally filed candidacy papers with the State Board of Elections last month, just before filing was suspended while redistricting lawsuits are pending.

The challenge to his candidacy was filed with the State Board of Elections on behalf of 11 voters in that new district. The voters contend that Cawthorn, who formally filed as a candidate for the 13th District seat last month, can’t run because he fails to comply with an amendment in the U.S. Constitution ratified shortly after the Civil War.