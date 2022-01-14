Cawthorn: Candidacy challenge is nothing more than a 'political tactic'

RALEIGH — First-term GOP Rep. Madison Cawthorn said an effort by voters to block his candidacy will fail and is part of a scheme to target “America First patriots” who backed former President Donald Trump.
“It’s just a political tactic,” Cawthorn told Fox News. “I don’t believe it has a snowball’s chance in hell of actually accomplishing its task.”
Cawthorn, 26, became the youngest member of Congress after his November 2020 election in the far-western 11th District and has become a social media favorite of Trump supporters. He plans to run in a new congressional district that appears friendlier to Republicans. He formally filed candidacy papers with the State Board of Elections last month, just before filing was suspended while redistricting lawsuits are pending.
The challenge to his candidacy was filed with the State Board of Elections on behalf of 11 voters in that new district. The voters contend that Cawthorn, who formally filed as a candidate for the 13th District seat last month, can’t run because he fails to comply with an amendment in the U.S. Constitution ratified shortly after the Civil War.
The 1868 amendment says no one can serve in Congress “who, having previously taken an oath, as a member of Congress ... to support the Constitution of the United States, shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same.”
The written challenge says the events on Jan. 6, 2021, “amounted to an insurrection” and that Cawthorn’s speech at the rally supporting President Donald Trump provide a “reasonable suspicion or belief” that he helped facilitate the insurrection and is thus disqualified.
Cawthorn voted against certifying Biden’s presidential victory, although later he signed a letter with other GOP members of Congress congratulating Biden. Cawthorn has said he had a constitutional duty to vote against him. He condemned the Capitol violence, but compared it to the summer 2020 protests over police brutality. Still, last summer Cawthorn warned North Carolinians of potential “bloodshed” over future elections he claims could “continue to be stolen” and questioned whether Biden was “dutifully elected.”
Ron Fein, the legal director of Free Speech for People, an election reform group backing the challenge election, said earlier this week that those actions have disqualified him from running for public office.
“The importance of defending the bedrock constitutional principle that oath breakers who engage in insurrection cannot be trusted in future office is essential to maintain,” Fein said.
Fein said the Cawthorn challenge will be the first of many they intend to file against other members of Congress associated with the insurrection in the near future.
State law says Cawthorn has the burden to “show by a preponderance of the evidence” that he’s qualified to run.
Cawthorn, whose office quickly condemned the challenge after it was filed for “comically misinterpreting and twisting the 14th Amendment” said in the interview conducted on Wednesday that he would work to get it “dismissed very quickly.” A judicial panel delayed the creation of a panel of county election board members that would review the Cawthorn challenge until separate North Carolina redistricting litigation is resolved.
“I think they’re coming for … the American First patriots who were in Congress — the president’s real fighters,” Cawthorn said. “I guess I was the loudest, so they came for me first, but we’re trying to get this shut down so that other members of Congress won’t have to do the same.”