CDC model projects 1,100 more will die in NC during January from COVID-19

"We begin 2021 in our most dangerous position in this pandemic. We have critically high rates of spread in much of our state," Cohen said in a news release. "I encourage you to avoid getting together indoors with anyone who doesn't live with you. If you plan to see other people keep it outside and very small. Wear a mask the whole time. We must do all that we can to protect one another."

Death demographics

Of the state's dead due to complications from the virus: 60% were age 75 and older, 23% were between 65 and 74 years old, 14% were between 50 and 64 years old and 4% were between 25 and 49 years old, according to state data. Nine deaths were of people between 18 and 24 years old and one person who died was between 5 and 9 years old.

Males have been 52% of deaths and females have been 48%. Gender data is missing for 20 individuals.

By race and ethnicity, 64% were white, 27% were Black, 1% were American Indian or Alaska Native, 1% were Asian or Pacific Islander and 7% were classified as other. This data is missing for 6% of deaths reported.

Hispanics accounted for 8% of deaths, but ethnicity is missing for 860 of those reported.