CDC: North Carolina remains near bottom in COVID-19 vaccinations

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services is working to expand at-home testing resources and offer more residents the ability to get paid to go in for their shot. Participating sites in 38 counties are now offering $25 cash cards to anyone 18 or older who gets their first shot or drives someone to get vaccinated.

The pilot program launched in May in four counties, including Guilford and Rockingham, and distributed 1,700 cards to vaccine recipients and more than 700 cards to drivers.

More than 40% of people surveyed at pilot locations said having someone to drive them was a very important reason why they got vaccinated, and a quarter of people surveyed said the cash card helped motivate them.

Still, the governor's goal to get two-thirds of North Carolina adults at least partially vaccinated is months away from happening at the current rate, as only about 50,000 residents got their first dose in each of the last three weeks.