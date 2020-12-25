CEO claims in lawsuit his $16 million NC home is plagued by bad windows and doors

Red Ventures is an Indian Land, S.C., marketing and technology company. In September, it said it was buying CNET Media Group for $500 million, bringing TV Guide and other brands into the Red Ventures fold.

Elias was one of the surviving passengers on the memorable "Miracle on the Hudson" flight to Charlotte in 2009. And he's been an outspoken supporter of immigrant reform and racial equity in hiring and community building. Last year, he led a campaign to raise $10 million in hurricane relief for his native Puerto Rico, in which he pledged to personally match up to $5 million.

'Not an inexpensive fix'

Elias did not respond to an Observer email seeking comment about his legal complaint.

Craig Dixon, who is named in the lawsuit along with his architectural firm, did not reply to an Observer phone call this week. Neither did Scott Whitlock, president of Whitlock Builders.

However, Whitlock's attorney, Michelle Dressler of Charlotte, said that while her client built the Eliases' home, the company did not pick out or install the windows and doors, which she says had never been used in North Carolina before. Those decisions, she said, were made by the architects and the family.